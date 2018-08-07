CIBC Boosts TransAlta (TA) Price Target to C$8.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TA. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$7.00 target price on shares of TransAlta and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.31.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta traded up C$0.01, hitting C$7.55, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 419,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,635. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$6.31 and a 52 week high of C$8.31.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$595.64 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.

In other TransAlta news, insider Douglas French purchased 2,187 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$100,055.25.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.