Church & Dwight (CHD) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHD. ValuEngine upgraded Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:CHD opened at $57.17 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 19,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $1,006,310.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 13,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $653,467.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,149 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 937.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3,720.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 119,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116,528 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

