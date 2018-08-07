China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (CEA) vs. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Head-To-Head Contrast

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE: CEA) and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H $15.17 billion 0.55 $938.61 million $3.26 8.80 Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV $1.26 billion 0.51 -$30.12 million ($0.30) -24.20

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has higher revenue and earnings than Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H 0 2 1 0 2.33 Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV 1 2 4 0 2.43

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.56%. Given Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV is more favorable than China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H.

Risk and Volatility

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H 5.23% 9.49% 2.44% Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV 0.68% 1.80% 0.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV does not pay a dividend. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H beats Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance and consultation; import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation; hotel services; travel and air ticketing agency and transportation; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform activities. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 637 aircraft, including 627 passenger aircraft and 10 business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Eastern Air Holding Company Limited.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 69 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 15 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 302 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 22 cities in the United States and Central America. The company also offers recruitment and payroll, and merchandising services. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

