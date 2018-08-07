CHF Solutions (CHFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 149.00% and a negative net margin of 455.30%.

Shares of CHF Solutions traded down $0.31, hitting $1.32, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,175. CHF Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.89.

Several research firms recently commented on CHFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other CHF Solutions news, CEO John L. Erb acquired 23,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHF Solutions, Inc, an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

