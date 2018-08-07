Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 20,242 Shares of Metlife Inc (MET)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,242 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Metlife worth $37,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Metlife by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 106,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Metlife by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Metlife opened at $45.33 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $55.91.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

In other Metlife news, Director Gerald L. Hassell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.18 per share, for a total transaction of $461,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

