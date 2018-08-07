Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 18,096 Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,269,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,096 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $60,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Societe Generale restated a “$49.85” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Shares of MS opened at $49.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

