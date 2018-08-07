Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303,410 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AFLAC worth $28,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 118.8% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 price objective on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

In other news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.