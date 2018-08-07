Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $89.87 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of Intuitive Surgical worth $89,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,307,555,000 after buying an additional 62,491 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,399,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $990,678,000 after purchasing an additional 87,127 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 736,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,947,000 after purchasing an additional 71,464 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 724,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,079,000 after buying an additional 127,452 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 598,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,952,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $522.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.89 and a 52-week high of $539.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.95 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.69.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.50, for a total transaction of $4,195,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.46, for a total transaction of $372,703.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,301,067.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,452 shares of company stock valued at $46,154,204 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

