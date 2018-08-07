Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (CQH) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,249,599 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994,890 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $133,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CQH. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $203,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 38.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 20,344.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Mobius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $1,326,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $777,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQH opened at $29.99 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $33.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 99.47% and a return on equity of 150,656.80%. The company had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.54 million.

CQH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC, through its interest in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., develops, constructs, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline, which interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines.

