Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000.

CQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Barclays set a $38.00 price target on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

CQP opened at $37.02 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $38.45.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 266.18% and a net margin of 24.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

