ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ChemoCentryx earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1422381657242 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCXI. ValuEngine cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

ChemoCentryx traded down $0.06, reaching $10.91, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,421. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $539.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.67.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $92,528.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,352.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 629,515 shares of company stock valued at $7,627,297. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

