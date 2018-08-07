Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Position Trimmed by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Chemical Financial accounts for approximately 1.5% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Chemical Financial worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,588,000 after buying an additional 28,154 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 264,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after buying an additional 75,197 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Rathbun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chemical Financial traded up $0.42, hitting $57.12, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,322. Chemical Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $195.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. equities research analysts expect that Chemical Financial Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemical Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHFC. BidaskClub raised Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill cut Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

