Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHEF. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 target price on Chefs’ Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse opened at $28.25 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $833.81 million, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.14 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 12,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 80,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,223,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,684,000 after buying an additional 141,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 539,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 71,965 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

