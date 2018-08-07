Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Barclays

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price cut by Barclays from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.25.

CAKE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.69. 1,093,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.30. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $60.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $593.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

In related news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $50,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,725 shares of company stock worth $999,965. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,690,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,719,000 after purchasing an additional 141,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

