Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Director C Gerald Goldsmith Sells 1,800 Shares

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Director C Gerald Goldsmith sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $38,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chatham Lodging Trust opened at $21.69 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.61%. research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLDT shares. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,518 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,020 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

