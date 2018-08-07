Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

In other Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $123,200.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,900.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,429,185 shares of company stock valued at $81,853,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 6,692.5% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock traded up $0.16, reaching $50.29, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,219,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

About Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

