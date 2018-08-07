Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) will announce sales of $2.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.57 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock posted sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will report full year sales of $10.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.08 billion to $11.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $60.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $10,048,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $147,302.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,429,185 shares of company stock valued at $81,853,682. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

