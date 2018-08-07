Charles L. Rice, Jr. Sells 5,766 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) insider Charles L. Rice, Jr. sold 5,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $476,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,211. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $71.95 and a twelve month high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.48. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on ETR shares. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.50 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Entergy by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,989,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,700,000 after purchasing an additional 100,413 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 339,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

