Charah Solutions (CHRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Charah Solutions opened at $7.30 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $12.00.

CHRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Jack A. Blossman, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

