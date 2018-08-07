Champions Oncology (CSBR) versus The Competition Financial Review

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ: CSBR) is one of 101 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Champions Oncology to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Champions Oncology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Champions Oncology Competitors 549 1955 4956 191 2.63

Champions Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.95%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 20.23%. Given Champions Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Champions Oncology is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Champions Oncology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology $20.24 million -$1.50 million -56.14 Champions Oncology Competitors $1.00 billion $90.80 million -2.73

Champions Oncology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Champions Oncology. Champions Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Champions Oncology has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Champions Oncology’s rivals have a beta of 1.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Champions Oncology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology -7.44% -399.82% -22.55% Champions Oncology Competitors -6,213.46% -56.86% -24.42%

Summary

Champions Oncology rivals beat Champions Oncology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patient's tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

