CF Industries (CF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CF Industries’ profits increased year over year in the second quarter. Adjusted earnings and sales also beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. CF Industries has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. It is well placed to benefit from higher nitrogen demand in major markets in 2018. Higher nitrogen prices are also likely to continue supporting its sales and margins. Further, the company is expected to gain from its efforts to boost production capacity. Moreover, it is enjoying the benefits of ample natural gas supply.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CF. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of CF Industries traded down $0.24, reaching $48.86, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 82,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,257. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.40, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.18. CF Industries had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Adam L. Hall sold 15,540 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $629,836.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 700.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,961,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,485,000 after buying an additional 2,591,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CF Industries by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,780,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,605 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $38,396,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CF Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,491,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,005,000 after purchasing an additional 867,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CF Industries by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 849,036 shares in the last quarter.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

