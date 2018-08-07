CF Industries (CF) to Buyback $500.00 million in Outstanding Stock

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program, which allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares on Wednesday, August 1st. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CF shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries opened at $49.07 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.28, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.18. CF Industries had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

In related news, VP Adam L. Hall sold 15,540 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $629,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.