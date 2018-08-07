Cerner (CERN) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Cerner to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Cerner from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Cerner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

Shares of Cerner traded up $3.88, hitting $66.85, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 4,177,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 16.06%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $174,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,717,212.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis A. Cortese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $301,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 880.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

