Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post $18.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.90 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $71.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.40 million to $72.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $76.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $76.20 million to $76.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVCY. BidaskClub cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th.

NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. 4,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,703. The stock has a market cap of $300.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 144,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

