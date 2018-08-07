Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.29

Press coverage about Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) has trended positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Central Pacific Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3002328493833 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several analysts have recently commented on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.08. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $33.15.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.71%. research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, insider Arnold D. Martines sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $30,558.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,104 shares in the company, valued at $32,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $30,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

