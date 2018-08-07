Central European Media Enterprises (CETV) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.33

Media headlines about Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Central European Media Enterprises earned a daily sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8822182605864 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CETV shares. BidaskClub raised Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

CETV remained flat at $$3.90 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 116,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,420. The company has a market cap of $580.01 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.15. Central European Media Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 475.27%.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites.

