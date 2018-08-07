Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.36% and a negative net margin of 1,157.96%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. On average, analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics opened at $0.43 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $61.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

