CDK Global (CDK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CDK Global opened at $63.44 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $60.28 and a 1-year high of $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

