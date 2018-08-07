CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Loop Capital Mk

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Loop Capital Mk in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised CBS Co. Common Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on CBS Co. Common Stock from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CBS Co. Common Stock to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on CBS Co. Common Stock from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

NYSE CBS opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. CBS Co. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $67.57.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. CBS Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 81.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that CBS Co. Common Stock will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 15,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $894,800.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $3,864,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,552,462.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,823,897. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis boosted its stake in CBS Co. Common Stock by 4,631.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 165,543 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 162,044 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 445,675 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,087 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,959 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,426,041 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452,435 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

