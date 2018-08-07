CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Loop Capital Mk

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Loop Capital Mk in a report released on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised CBS Co. Common Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on CBS Co. Common Stock from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CBS Co. Common Stock to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on CBS Co. Common Stock from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.
NYSE CBS opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. CBS Co. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $67.57.
In related news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 15,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $894,800.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $3,864,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,552,462.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,823,897. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis boosted its stake in CBS Co. Common Stock by 4,631.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 165,543 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 162,044 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 445,675 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,087 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,959 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,426,041 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452,435 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CBS Co. Common Stock Company Profile
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.
