Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Shares of CBOE opened at $94.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $92.20 and a 12-month high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. BidaskClub cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.69.

In related news, VP Brian N. Schell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $541,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,590.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 10,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $994,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 152,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,167,185.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

