Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Compass Point began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.63. 1,472,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,487. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $92.20 and a 12 month high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Concannon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $994,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,167,185.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $872,174.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

