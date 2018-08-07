Cavalier Investments LLC Has $4.98 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 462.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 273.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,368,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,638 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 72.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,923,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,886 shares during the last quarter. Aozora Bank LTD. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,497,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,734,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,265,000 after acquiring an additional 760,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $37.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1613 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

