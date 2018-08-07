Cavalier Investments LLC Boosts Position in AppFolio Inc (APPF)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio opened at $75.40 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. AppFolio Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.20 and a beta of 0.79.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. AppFolio had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppFolio from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

