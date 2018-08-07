Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings. Catalyst Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.96) to ($2.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.08. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBIO. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 148.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth $330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences traded up $0.08, hitting $10.49, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 248,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,324. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

