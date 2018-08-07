Carmanah Technologies (CMH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Carmanah Technologies to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. Carmanah Technologies had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of C$18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.14 million.

Shares of Carmanah Technologies opened at C$4.55 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Carmanah Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.88 and a 1-year high of C$4.99.

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light LED solutions for infrastructure worldwide. It operates in Signals and Illumination segments. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

