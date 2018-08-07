Carlisle Companies (CSL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL):

7/30/2018 – Carlisle Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carlisle’s second-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.7%, on the back of strong growth in the top line. The company is set to benefit from accretive acquisitions and healthy prospect in U.S. commercial construction market. Meanwhile, solid recovery in its Interconnect Technologies business via strong SatCom and Aerospace markets has set the tone for impressive growth in the future. Carlisle’s diversified product portfolio, diligent restructuring plans and geographical diversity are expected to lend momentum to its growth. Moreover, Carlisle’s shares have outperformed the industry average in a year’s time. However, given the company’s international presence, its business is exposed to condition of the financial and credit markets that includes interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations.”

7/27/2018 – Carlisle Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Carlisle Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/25/2018 – Carlisle Companies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/25/2018 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $124.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2018 – Carlisle Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

6/26/2018 – Carlisle Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Given its strong international presence, Carlisle’s business is exposed to financial and credit markets, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Also, the company is susceptible to raw material and freight cost inflation, which in turn, is likely to affect its profitability. Moreover, the company’s high research and development costs are expected to hurt its margins in the near term. Further, stiff competition in the industry also adds to the company’s woes. This apart, Carlisle looks overvalued compared with the industry, for the last twelve months. However, solid recovery in the company’s Interconnect Technologies business via strong SatCom and Aerospace markets has set the tone for impressive growth in the future. Also, in the past one year, the company has outperformed the industry average.”

Shares of Carlisle Companies opened at $124.91 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.09 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Get Carlisle Companies Inc alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 88.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 9.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.