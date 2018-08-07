Cardtronics (CATM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Cardtronics and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Cardtronics traded up $0.89, reaching $31.09, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 33,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.03 million. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 29.50% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter worth $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter worth $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 36.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

