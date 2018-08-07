Cardtronics (CATM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Cardtronics and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.80.
Cardtronics traded up $0.89, reaching $31.09, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 33,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter worth $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter worth $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 36.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period.
Cardtronics Company Profile
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
