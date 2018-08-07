Carbonite (CARB) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CARB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carbonite from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Carbonite opened at $36.90 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.27. Carbonite has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.89 million. Carbonite had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 51.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. equities analysts expect that Carbonite will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carbonite news, General Counsel Danielle Sheer sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $42,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Mohan sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $116,073.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 756,347 shares of company stock worth $28,357,518. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carbonite in the 1st quarter valued at $52,523,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carbonite by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,259,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carbonite by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Carbonite by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 657,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after buying an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyon Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carbonite by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 372,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 69,520 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

