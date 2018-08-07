CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,181 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,143,434,000 after acquiring an additional 230,769 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,093,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $396,825,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 220,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 169.6% during the first quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot opened at $195.64 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $207.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $8,510,375.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,072.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Loop Capital set a $200.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.28.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

