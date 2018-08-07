Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Position Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,556,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,115,000 after buying an additional 144,572 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 107,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.95.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $96.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.98 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 4,860 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 4,073 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $390,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,511 shares of company stock worth $30,857,592. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

