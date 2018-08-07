Capital One Financial (COF) Given New $113.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $116.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COF. Sandler O’Neill set a $113.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.90.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.48. 264,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,416. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 242,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $24,046,799.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,511 shares of company stock worth $30,857,592 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

