Capital Management Associates NY Sells 4,000 Shares of Deluxe Co. (DLX)

Capital Management Associates NY decreased its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,420,000 after acquiring an additional 65,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $429,453.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,255,080.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,072. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deluxe opened at $58.16 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Deluxe had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

