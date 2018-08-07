Capital Management Associates NY Purchases Shares of 6,000 Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for 1.0% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14,557.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Shares of Diamondback Energy opened at $130.80 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $85.73 and a 1 year high of $138.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.78 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,106.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,332 shares of company stock worth $1,367,579. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

