Capital Management Associates NY Purchases Shares of 28,500 Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)

Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 331,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 208.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $12.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of Chico’s FAS opened at $9.18 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $561.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

