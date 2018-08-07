Capita (CPI) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capita to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.71) to GBX 200 ($2.59) in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Capita in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.20) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 141 ($1.83) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Capita from GBX 203 ($2.63) to GBX 120 ($1.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 182.17 ($2.36).

Shares of Capita opened at GBX 128.85 ($1.67) on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 149.25 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 721 ($9.33).

In related news, insider John Cresswell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £3,690 ($4,776.70).

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

