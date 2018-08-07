Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their hold rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

“: We reiterate the Neutral rating and adjust our PT to $18 (from $17) for AMAG stock. With the commercial potential of Intrarosa still unproven and the approvability of bremelanotide unknown, we believe investors will view the Makena franchise as the most significant supporter of share price value, particularly now that the CBR business is being divested. We suppose a bullish outlook could prevail over the near- to intermediate-term if Makena holds its own and no evidence emerges that Intrarosa or bremelanotide could disappoint expectations. We believe that the set up for 2019 has to be decidedly positive for the stock to perform well over the next 12-18 months absent, of course, transformational business activities.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAG opened at $24.00 on Friday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $820.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.39.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 36.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAG. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1,695.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 506,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 478,220 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 513,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 328,331 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,852,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 195,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,448,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

