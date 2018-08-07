Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) a $20.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZYNE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals opened at $5.59 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $15.59.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.12). equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Rapp acquired 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $61,498.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 385.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $231,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 142.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

