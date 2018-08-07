Canopy Growth (CGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Canopy Growth to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 84.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canopy Growth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CGC opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a current ratio of 12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.44 and a beta of 1.87. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

