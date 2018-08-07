Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.26% of Camping World worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Camping World by 111.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

CWH stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Camping World had a positive return on equity of 165.19% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marcus Lemonis acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $176,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andris A. Baltins acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $997,280. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

