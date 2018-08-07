Camping World (CWH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Camping World (NYSE:CWH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Camping World earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7744171708936 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CWH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. 32,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,080. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Camping World has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 165.19% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. research analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWH. ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Camping World from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Camping World from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Camping World from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Camping World from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

In related news, insider Marcus Lemonis purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $176,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andris A. Baltins purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $997,280. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

